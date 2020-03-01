Police procure gadgets worth ₹ 22.40 lakh for road safety

As part of improving road safety measures and to prevent accidents, the district police have purchased gadgets worth ₹ 22,40 that arrived at the Office of the Superintendent of Police here recently.
SP S. Sakthi Ganesan said that various steps were taken by the police to prevent road accidents across the district. As part of it, modern gadgets and tools that would help improve road safety were procured. They would soon be distributed to the respective divisions in the district. Items procured include camera attached breath analyser and printer - 15, strobe light - 105, high power LED torch light - 100, reflective warning tape - 500, convex mirror - 34, public address system - 15 and plastic barricade - 100.
Mr. Sakthi Ganesan said that triangle reflector, rubber cone, reflective jackets and other safety gears would be procured soon for effective traffic management across the district.
