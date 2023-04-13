ADVERTISEMENT

Police process 162 plaints in petition mela held in Coimbatore city stations

April 13, 2023 12:04 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan receiving petition from a man during the weekly petition mela held on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Coimbatore City Police on Wednesday received a total of 162 complaints in the weekly petition mela held at all the police stations in the city limits.

According to the city police, 64 petitions were disposed of after the petitioners and the respondents were reconciled through mediation. In the case of 44 petitions, the police scrutinised the grievances and both parties arrived at mutually accepted solutions.

While first information reports were registered on six petitions, investigations into 15 complaints were pending due to want of documents and other reasons. A total of 33 petitioners informed the police that they wanted to take the grievances to courts and the police gave them appropriate directions.

The weekly petition mela, an initiative by the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and the Director General of Police (Head of the Police Force), was held at all the law and order stations, investigation wing stations, all women police stations and special units in Coimbatore city.

The City Police Commissioner also received petitions from the public at his office and he forwarded them to respective police stations for further action.

