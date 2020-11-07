Police probe man’s death in Coimbatore

Coimbatore

07 November 2020 15:37 IST

A 48-year old man died by suicide in front of the office building of a private stock-broking company near Avinashi Road in Coimbatore on Saturday.

According to preliminary investigations, Dhanapal was an employee of the private stock-broking company and had allegedly incurred losses in the stock market. The police said they had found a note at his house. An investigation is on.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)