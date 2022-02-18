Police presence stepped up in the Nilgiris 

More than 1,100 police personnel will be deployed across the Nilgiris on Saturday during the urban local body elections.

In addition, more than 1,900 officials will also be on election duty, the district administration has said.

Police will be stationed at polling booths and also in public spaces to ensure security during the polls.

Polling will be held at 406 booths, out of which 55 have been designated as “vulnerable”. Web-streaming and surveillance has been stepped up in the “vulnerable” booths, officials said.

Polling will be held to elect 294 ward members in four municipalities and 11 town panchayats in the Nilgiris. A total of 3.23 lakh people are eligible to vote in the elections.

Election officials have readied 135 wheel-chairs to ensure accessibility of voting booths for people with disabilities and injuries.

A total of 45 flying squads have also been formed to ensure that the model code of conduct rules are not breached by candidates or parties. The flying squads have, so far, seized ₹49.93 lakh unaccounted cash, while ₹.34.48 lakh have been returned to people from whom it was seized once they produced the relevant documents.

The district administration said that in order to ensure that residents of Ward 1 in Jegathala can vote, mini buses will be arranged to take them to the nearest polling booth, which is located at a considerable distance from the area.