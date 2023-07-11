Police ponder measures to curb unnecessary vehicular honking in Coimbatore, seek suggestions from public

July 11, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Following the drive launched to curb the use of air horns in Coimbatore, the city police are now determined to reduce the noise pollution levels created by vehicles. As part of measures to control unnecessary honking, the Coimbatore City Police have invited suggestions from the public.

As of now, teams comprising officers from the Departments of Police, Transport and the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) are conducting joint drives to curb the use of air horns in Coimbatore. As per the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989, the noise range for horns has been fixed between 93 decibel and 112 decibel. TNPCB officials use decibel meters to check the noise level of horns. Besides causing noise pollution, blowing of air horns at close range may cause fear among fellow motorists and cause accidents, the police said.

According to the city police, ‘no-horn/silent zones’ boards have been placed near schools, colleges, courts and hospitals. Though honking in these places was minimal, the police have observed unwanted honking by motorists in other places.

The police said that the noise pollution would reduce only when each motorist quits the practice of unnecessary honking. As public participation is required to create awareness on unwanted honking, the police decided to seek suggestions from them on implementing measures to curb the practice. The public can share their suggestions with the police by scanning the QR code till July 14. A meeting has been scheduled at the office of the Coimbatore City Police Commissioner on July 15 to discuss the suggestions of the public.