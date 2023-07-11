HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police ponder measures to curb unnecessary vehicular honking in Coimbatore, seek suggestions from public

Noise pollution will reduce only when each motorist quits the practice of unnecessary honking, they say

July 11, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Scan this QR code to share suggestions with the Coimbatore City Police to curb the use of air horns and the practice of honking in Coimbatore city.

Scan this QR code to share suggestions with the Coimbatore City Police to curb the use of air horns and the practice of honking in Coimbatore city.

Following the drive launched to curb the use of air horns in Coimbatore, the city police are now determined to reduce the noise pollution levels created by vehicles. As part of measures to control unnecessary honking, the Coimbatore City Police have invited suggestions from the public.

As of now, teams comprising officers from the Departments of Police, Transport and the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) are conducting joint drives to curb the use of air horns in Coimbatore. As per the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989, the noise range for horns has been fixed between 93 decibel and 112 decibel. TNPCB officials use decibel meters to check the noise level of horns. Besides causing noise pollution, blowing of air horns at close range may cause fear among fellow motorists and cause accidents, the police said.

According to the city police, ‘no-horn/silent zones’ boards have been placed near schools, colleges, courts and hospitals. Though honking in these places was minimal, the police have observed unwanted honking by motorists in other places.

The police said that the noise pollution would reduce only when each motorist quits the practice of unnecessary honking. As public participation is required to create awareness on unwanted honking, the police decided to seek suggestions from them on implementing measures to curb the practice. The public can share their suggestions with the police by scanning the QR code till July 14. A meeting has been scheduled at the office of the Coimbatore City Police Commissioner on July 15 to discuss the suggestions of the public.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / traffic / public transport / road transport / Roads and Rails / transport / noise pollution / pollution

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.