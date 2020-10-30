Police personnel undergo training in disaster rescue techniques

Police personnel from Salem City and Rural limits are undergoing training by disaster response force from Chennai to handle rescue operations, especially during the monsoon season.

On Saturday, police personnel from Salem City police underwent training at Puthueri lake on rescue techniques during floods during North-East monsoon.

An eight-member team from Commando Training School is conducting the training and mock drill for the personnel. About 60 personnel from city police and 55 from rural police underwent the training.

They were given training on techniques in rescuing persons from buildings during the floods and how to bring them to safe shores. They were trained in methods to use life-jackets and rubber boats, police officials said. Officials added that personnel are also given training on using equipment like chainsaw, which could be used in situations requiring removal of trees. Officials said that police are also trained in providing first-aid.

Superintendent of Police S. Deepa Ganiger said that there are a few areas near Mettur dam which are vulnerable to floods and necessary safety precautions have been taken.