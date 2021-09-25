Police personnel trained in disaster management

As many as 60 police personnel on Saturday underwent training on handling rescue operations during the monsoon.

A four-member team from the Commando Training School, Chennai, trained 50 police personnel and 10 armed reserve personnel on Thursday and Friday on disaster management.

On Saturday, along with the Fire and Rescue Services personnel, the participants were trained on rescuing persons from River Cauvery during floods and bringing them to safer places. Personnel were trained on using life-jackets and rubber boats and also on using various equipment for removing uprooted trees during floods.

Senior officials said that since police personnel play a significant role during rescue operations, two personnel from each police station were trained for three days on disaster management. They said that the police along with fire and rescue services carried out rescue operations.