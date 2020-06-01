Coimbatore

Police personnel take measures to prevent contracting COVID-19

A police officer enquiring with a complainant outside a station building in Salem on Sunday.

A police officer enquiring with a complainant outside a station building in Salem on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: E_LakshmiNarayanan

The Salem City police has set up tents outside its police stations to receive petitions as a precautionary measure towards preventing police personnel from contracting COVID-19 disease.

Recently, two accused arrested by the city police under charges of women harassment tested positive for COVID-19 and over 50 personnel from two police stations had to be quarantined at a government facility. To prevent personnel from contracting the disease, the city police has erected tents outside police stations to enquire about complaints and avoid public interaction inside station buildings.

T. Senthil Kumar, City Police Commissioner said, “a reception set up has been arranged outside the station building and complaints would be enquired here at all the 18 police stations. A police officer would be available at the desk. An exclusive four-member team has been formed in each station to conduct arrest procedures.

He added that all police personnel have been advised to exercise caution while conducting vehicle checks.

