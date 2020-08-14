Police personnel suspended

Coimbatore

14 August 2020 23:11 IST

City Police Commissioner Sumit Sharan on Thursday ordered the suspension of three police personnel after an accused in a murder case escaped from the Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital on August 10.

Police sources said that special sub-inspector Govindaraj and head constable Thirunavukkarasu from the Race Course police station along with Armed Reserve constable Raja were placed under suspension for their alleged carelessness, which led to the escape of Hem Sagar Naik (30), a native of Balangir district in Odisha.

The accused was arrested by the Palladam police in April in connection with the murder of his room-mate and he escaped for the second time on August 10. The police caught him on August 12.