Police personnel slaps shopkeeper, suspended in Tiruppur

February 22, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A head constable was placed under suspension on Tuesday for allegedly attacking a shopkeeper in Palladam and refusing to pay for services.

According to the police, U. Pandian (32), a head constable of the Palladam station who was deployed at the checkpost near Chinnakarai, demanded juice without prior payment at a bakery there at around 12.15 p.m.

As per CCTV footage recorded in the shop, Mr. Pandian had allegedly slapped and kicked the shopkeeper who reportedly asked the former to pay for the service, police said.

The shopkeeper was admitted to the government hospital. Deputy Superintendent of Police S. Sowmiya and Palladam Police Sub-Division Inspector B. Manikandan recorded the shopkeeper’s statement and Mr. Pandian was placed under suspension under the Tamil Nadu Police Subordinate Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules.

