Police personnel placed under suspension

Four police personnel have been placed under suspension and have been asked to pay for the treatment of an accused who alleged to have sustained an injury to his leg due to police brutality in Khandal station in Udhagamandalam. The incident was said to have occurred in August of 2021, with the victim’s wife, Jeyasudha, approaching the district administration seeking financial help on Monday.

The man, who accused the policemen of assaulting him, was identified as Suresh, 40, a resident of Mel Thalayattimund in Udhagamandalam. He was detained for questioning in connection with the theft of four motorcycles by the Khandal Rural police on August 9. His wife claims that it took police almost 17 days to inform her that her husband had been admitted to the Udhagamandalam Medical College and Hospital for treatment as he had suffered an injury to his leg.

Jeyasudha claimed that the police had assaulted Suresh, leading to the injury. She approached the district administration seeking assistance, as Suresh continued to convalesce at a hospital in Coimbatore. She stated that she was a person with a disability, and that due to Suresh being in hospital, she was struggling to support herself financially.

Police sources confirmed that four personnel, including two sub-inspectors and constables have been suspended from duty and that an inquiry has been ordered. The police personnel have also been asked to pay for Suresh’s treatment till he is discharged from hospital. The source stated that the suspension of the police personnel was ordered a few months ago, after the allegations were made by Suresh’s wife. “The suspension was ordered to ensure that the inquiry is conducted without prejudice,” said the source.