Police personnel in Namakkal undergo computer literacy training

The Namakkal District Police along with eight private colleges conducted computer literacy training programme for police personnel recently.

According to a release, the training was conducted through Selvam College of Technology, Muthayammal College of Arts and Science, Kandaswami Kandar’s College, Gnanamani College of Technology, Muthayammal Polytechnic College, Muthayammal College of Arts and Science, PGP College of Arts and Science, KSR College of Technology, and Vivekananda College of Arts and Science for Women.

The police personnel were given training on computer basics, cyber-crime prevention and cyber-crime awareness. As many as 393 police personnel have completed the training in the district, a release said.

Superintendent of Police Saroj Kumar Thakur presented certificates to the police personnel.