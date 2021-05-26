Police personnel get a day of rest after four days of work

Coimbatore City Police have implemented the new directive of the Director General of Police, Tamil Nadu, which said that 20 % of the force be given a day of rest.

Police Commissioner Deepak M. Damor implemented the new arrangement which allows 20 % of the total police force in the city to take rest every day. The holiday is granted on rotation.

There are around 2,500 police personnel including officers, those attached to law and order stations, crime stations, traffic stations and the Armed Reserve (City) in Coimbatore city.

Of these, around 500 personnel will be on a leave a day. Those who get the leave for a day will work for the next four days before getting their next turn.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) G. Stalin said that the new arrangement will help the personnel to spend quality time with their family and take care of their personnel work. They also get time to get refreshed before reporting for duty, he said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic last year, the police have been doing various duties including lockdown enforcement and COVID-19 containment works. Several police personnel were also infected by COVID-19.

On Tuesday, Mr. Damor and senior officials paid respect to Special Sub-Inspector S. Jayakumar of Ukkadam police station who died of COVID-19 recently.