Police personnel face action for graft at check-post

The Coimbatore District Police initiated action against three police personnel after they were found to have taken a mat from a tailor allegedly as bribe without paying its price at the police check-post in Mangarai in the district on Monday.

According to the police, a tailor was transporting a few dozen mats in his two-wheeler from Thadagam on Monday afternoon. The mats made of banana fibre were made by women from tribal settlements at a private company in Anaikatti. At around 4 p.m., the tailor was stopped at the Mangarai check-post by three police personnel, who demanded to see the voucher for the mats. As the tailor did not possess a voucher, one of the police personnel took a mat worth ₹1,500 from the vehicle and asked the tailor to leave.

Director of the private company R. Soundararajan, who came to know about this incident, sent a text message via WhatsApp to Superintendent of Police, Coimbatore district S. Selvanagarathinam narrating the sequence of events. Following directions from the SP and Deputy Superintendent of Police (Periyanaickenpalayam) Rajapandian, the Thadagam police checked the CCTV footage available at the Mangarai check-post and confirmed the wrongful conduct by the personnel, the police said.

Subsequently, Muthusamy, the head constable attached to Thudiyalur police station who was in-charge of the police check-post, was shifted to the District Armed Reserve as a disciplinary action. The two other personnel were from 4th Battalion of Tamil Nadu Special Police and they were shifted to the headquarters in Kovaipudur late on Monday.

Sub-Inspector from Thadagam police station Arumuga Nayinar visited the residence of Mr. Soundararajan at Anaikatti at around 10 p.m. and returned the mat that was taken by force at the check-post. “I was impressed by the speed of the action [by Coimbatore District Police],” Mr. Soundararajan told The Hindu on Tuesday. He said that the cost of the banana fibre mat was “one week's salary” for the women working in his company. Around 10 tribal women are working under him and they manufacture eco-friendly products, Mr. Soundararajan noted.

A senior police officer said that the police check-post at Mangarai will have new police personnel from Tuesday.

While six CCTV cameras are available at the spot, two more cameras will be installed, he said. The personnel manning the check-post will not be allowed to continue for more than 15 days and police from Thadagam and Thudiyalur police stations will inspect the check-post every day henceforth, he said. The Periyanaickenpalayam DSP has sent a report to Mr. Selvanagarathinam and to the Tamil Nadu Special Police on the incident and departmental action will be initiated against the erring policemen, according to the officer.