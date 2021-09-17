Police personnel chosen for ‘Anna Medal’

Ten police officers from various ranks in Tiruppur City Police and Tiruppur District Police were among the 100 officers selected by the State government for ‘Anna Medal’ this year.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Police Medal for Outstanding Devotion to Duty or Anna Medal was awarded to mark the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai.

Assistant Commissioner of Police – Intelligence Section K. Radhakrishnan, Sub-Inspector (South Traffic) A. Muthuselvam and constables P. Nallathambi, M. Ramesh Kumar, S. Sathyamoorthy, P. Joycharlie, M. Salaichandru, V. Mayilsamy and K. Anbarasan were the awardees from Tiruppur City Police. Inspector – Armed Reserve N. Suresh from the district police was also chosen for the medal.