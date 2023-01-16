Police pay ₹1 lakh compensation to law student for abduction, torture in 2019

January 16, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore District (Rural) Police paid a cheque of ₹ 1 lakh to a law college student as compensation after three police officers allegedly abducted and tortured him on the pretext of an investigation in 2019.

The compensation was paid to R. Rameshkumar, a resident of Vinayagar Koil Street at Thirumalayampalayam, based on an order issued by the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on May 31 last year.

Mr. Rameshkumar had alleged in his complaint to the SHRC that three police officers, former inspector of Madukkarai circle Thooyamani Vellaisamy, former inspector of Vadavalli - Thondamuthur circle G. Manivannan and former sub-inspector of K.K. Chavadi police station Ananda Kumar, abducted him from his residence early in the morning on November 12, 2019. The officers took him 800 metres off his residence and tortured him on the pretext of an investigation, he had alleged.

According to Mr. Rameshkumar, the incident happened after he sought some details regarding the solid waste management from Thirumalayampalayam town panchayat through a query filed under the Right to Information (RTI) Act on October 25, 2019.

Mr. Rameshkumar alleged that Felix, executive officer of the town panchayat, told Manikandan, who worked as temporary driver for the panchayat, about the RTI query. Manikandan telephoned the petitioner on November 6 and threatened him not to ask for such information. Manikandan also came to the petitioner’s house two days later and quarrelled with his father Ranganathan. Mr. Rameshkumar gave complaints to the Coimbatore District Collector, Coimbatore District Superintendent of Police and the sub-inspector of police, K.K.Chavadi police station on the same day.

According to the petitioner, he was abducted and assaulted by the two inspectors and the SI on November 12. Awarding ₹ 1 lakh compensation to the petitioner, the SHRC ordered the State government to recover ₹25,000 each from the two inspectors and ₹50,000 from the SI, besides recommending disciplinary action against them.