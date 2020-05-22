Police organise events for creating awareness

Coimbatore

22 May 2020 23:01 IST

The Coimbatore City Police organised cultural programmes in various locations of the city in an effort to raise awareness on COVID-19 on Friday.

Held at 10 locations

The programmes were held at 10 locations in Coimbatore including Singanallur, Puliyakulam, Gandhipuram and Ukkadam.

The one-hour-long events that started at 9 a.m. comprised dances, street plays and yoga performances that emphasised on activities such as physical distancing and wearing of masks required to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In Singanallur, the awareness event was held near the Singanallur Bus Terminus. Around 15 volunteers participated in the cultural programme, said Singanallur police station Inspector M. Muneeswaran.

The awareness events were held as per the directions of Commissioner of Police Sumit Sharan.

According to a senior police officer, these awareness programmes were organised after a gap by Coimbatore City Police in the city to ensure that the public remain cautious, even though there had been no fresh COVID-19 cases for more than two weeks.