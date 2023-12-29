Police open bank locker of Periyar University Registrar in Salem, find 745 grams of jewellery

December 29, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - Salem

The Salem City Police opened a bank locker belonging to Periyar University registrar (full additional charge) K. Thangavel in a nationalised bank branch on the university premises and found 745 grams of gold (93.1 sovereign) jewellery on Friday.

Based on a complaint by the legal advisor of Periyar University Employees Union (PUEU), I. Elangovan, the Karuppur police in Salem City registered a case against Vice-Chancellor R. Jagannathan, registrar Thangavel, and two others for starting a non-government company, Periyar University Technology Entrepreneurship and Research Foundation (PUTER Foundation), without obtaining proper permission from the government and allegedly misappropriating funds.

The police also registered a case against the V-C under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for his alleged casteist remarks. The V-C was arrested and later released on conditional bail. The remaining three accused persons, including the registrar, absconded, and police are on the lookout for them.

Following this, on Wednesday and Thursday, the city police raided the university premises, including the V-C’s residence, and seized documents. The police also searched Mr. Thangavel’s residence in Suramangalam. Based on the search, on Friday, two special teams headed by Inspectors Sasikala and Manonmani opened the bank locker. The locker was opened in the presence of Mr. Thangavel’s wife, T. Vennila.

The police also searched the PUTER Foundation office on the university premises and investigated the expenses spent on creating the infrastructure for the office. The search continued till Friday evening.

Police sources said that after calculating the value of the jewellery, they were kept in the locker. Further action would be taken after investigation..