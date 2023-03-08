Police on the lookout for woman who posted videos of her posing with weapons

March 08, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore City Police are on the lookout for a woman who posted videos in which she posed with weapons, including a machete.

The woman, identified as B. Vinothini, 23, aka Thamanna, from Virudhunagar district, was earlier arrested on charges of ganja possession, the police said. A senior officer said a special team was tasked with tracing the woman, who had been staying near Kalapatti in the city, but was on the run.

According to the police, the woman had posted Instagram reels of herself posing with weapons. The videos also featured her male friends. She was also a member of an Instagram page of a local gang, which had posted several videos of its members holding weapons, including knives and machetes. The police said such videos could incite enmity between local gangs, which often clashed with each other to establish their dominance in an area. The Peelamedu police had arrested Vinothini and her friend, M. Suryaprakash, 21, of Nehru Nagar, in June 2021 on charges of possessing 2.25 kg of ganja.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over 50 persons associated with local gangs were arrested recently.

ADVERTISEMENT