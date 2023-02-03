Police on the lookout for gang that defrauded farmer, two others in the Nilgiris 

February 03, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Cyber Crime Police in the Nilgiris are on the lookout for a group of people, believed to be from Delhi, who allegedly cheated three persons from the Nilgiris by claiming to represent a private bank as well as a finance company and receiving payments to process loans and insurance.

According to the police, the scam came to light after a farmer from Coonoor approached the police with a complaint. He alleged that he had approached a number of public sector banks in the Nilgiris for a loan. Recently, a person claiming to represent ‘Dhanalakshmi Loan Limited’ from Kerala had called the complainant and promised him a loan of ₹ 10 lakhs. The man had then demanded a payment of ₹ 10,000 as processing fee, which the complainant paid. The accused had then produced a document stating that the loan had been processed. But as the money was not credited into the farmer’s account, he approached the Cyber Crime Police with a complaint.

As investigations began, the police learnt that the accused had managed to get the complainant to pay them ₹ 6.72 lakhs on the pretext of processing the loan as well as insurance. They have told the victim that he would receive the money along with the loan. The victim became suspicious when the persons stopped answering his calls and then notified the police. Police have learnt that the gang had also defrauded two other persons of ₹ 1.6 lakh and ₹ 17,000 respectively in the Nilgiris.

When the police went to Kerala to investigate the private finance company, they learnt that no such company existed. The police managed to trace the calls made by the accused to Delhi. The police suspect that the same gang had defrauded people in Coimbatore, Villupuram and other parts of Tamil Nadu. A special team of the police are currently in Delhi and are on the lookout for the suspects, the police said, adding that a case has been registered based on the complaints of the three persons defrauded in the Nilgiris.