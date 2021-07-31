Police on the lookout for burglars

The three burglars who were caught on camera in a gated community at Madukkarai in the early hours on Friday.

COIMBATORE

31 July 2021 22:10 IST

The Coimbatore District (Rural) Police are on the lookout for a group of burglars who broke into at least seven houses near Madukkarai in the early hours of Friday and decamped with ₹35,560.

The police said that villas in a gated community at Madukkarai market were targeted by the burglars.

The police examined visuals from surveillance cameras and found that three men with minimal clothing were roaming inside the gated community in the early hours of Friday.

Special teams have been formed to trace the burglars.

According to the police, the burglars broke into seven villas where the inmates were sleeping in rooms on the first floor.

The police said that 60 villas out of 100-odd units in the gated community were occupied. Though the gated community has entry and exit points, a portion of the compound wall was not built fully. The police suspect that burglars entered the gated community through the incomplete portion of the compound wall.

The burglars took the cash from the villas including that of a lodge owner, a retired LIC manager and a retired software engineer, said the Madukkarai police.