Police on lookout for persons spreading derogatory remarks against Perur Aadheenam

The Cyber Crime Division of the Coimbatore City Police registered a case against unidentified persons for spreading derogatory remarks against pontiff of Perur Aadheenam Maruthachala Adigalar on social media.

T. Suresh Babu, president of Sandigeswarar Narpani Mandram, lodged a complaint with the city cyber crime police alleging that some unknown persons have been spreading derogatory remarks against the pontiff on WhatsApp. The message spread on WhatsApp, enclosed by the complainant, accused the pontiff of allegedly being involved in idol theft and money laundering.

The complainant said that the message on social media hurt the sentiments of many people. The police registered a case under section 505 (2) (Statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) of the Indian Penal Code and section 67 (Punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act and launched a search for the accused.