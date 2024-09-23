GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Police official in Salem accused of sexual harassment

Published - September 23, 2024 09:09 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A police official has been accused of sexual harassment by two minor girls in Salem on Monday.

The minors, residents of Alagapuram, came to the Salem Collectorate along with members of the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) and submitted a petition to District Collector R. Brinda Devi. Speaking to reporters, the girls alleged that they had gone to the Veeranam police station recently to file a complaint regarding a family dispute when Sakthi, the sub-inspector at the station, allegedly misbehaved and threatened them. Despite raising the issue with Veeranam police, there was no action, they said, and demanded that the sub-inspector be booked under the POCSO Act.

