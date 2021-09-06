Police official gets U.K. scholarship

R. Ponkarthik Kumar

ERODE

06 September 2021 23:44 IST

R. Ponkarthik Kumar, Additional Superintendent of Police (Headquarters), in Erode district, has got the prestigious Chevening Scholarship to study in the United Kingdom.

Chevening is the U.K. government’s international scholarship programme offered to talented working professionals who would be leaders in their country in their respective fields. He completed his Mechanical Engineering in 2007 from PSG College of Technology in Coimbatore and was directly recruited as DSP from 2009-10 batch Group-I Services.

A native of Dindigul district, Mr. Ponkarthik will be pursuing his full-time Masters in Security, Terrorism, and Insurgency at the University of Leeds from September 20, 2021 to September 19, 2022 and a specialised course aligned with his field. The scholarship is for one year and it covers tuition fees, monthly living allowances and travel costs. He is the first Tamil Nadu Government servant to get this coveted scholarship. The State government had accorded permission for his study and he would be leaving for the U.K. next week.

Advertising

Advertising

Applications for the next round of Chevening Scholarships are open at https://www.chevening.org/

and the last date is November 2, 2021.