Officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-corruption arrested the Subinspector of Kallavi police station on graft charges on Tuesday, based on a complaint by Shanmugam. Shanmugam, who had lodged a complaint against his neighbour at the station, was asked by SI Ravi to pay a bribe of ₹2,500, and suggested amicable settlement of the dispute. Following Shamnugam’s complaint, a trap was laid and Ravi was caught accepting cash. He was later remanded.

