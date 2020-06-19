Police official, accused test positive for Covid-19 in Salem

SALEM /ERODE

19 June 2020 23:02 IST

Erode sees three new cases on Friday

An Assistant Commissioner of Police here has tested positive for COVID-19. Four persons accused in various cases also tested positive for the disease on Friday. While three of the accused had been arrested by the Salem City Police, the other was arrested by the Salem Rural Police. The police official is undergoing treatment at a private hospital and the accused were admitted to the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital here.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) P. Thangadurai said that about 30 police personnel attached to two police stations in the city police limits were quarantined and the stations disinfected. They were provided with masks, sanitisers and other safety gear. Police personnel have been advised to exercise caution while carrying out arrests, he said.

In the rural police limits Ethappur Police Station was disinfected after an accused tested positive. Six police personnel involved in the arrest were quarantined.

Erode district recorded three new positive cases on Friday. They were admitted to the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai. Health officials said that one of them was a 25-year-old man from Valayakarar Street in the corporation limits where three positive cases were reported earlier. He is working at an auditor’s office and was involved in auditing at a bakery on R.K.V. Road in the past few days. Nine persons working at the bakery and six staff at the auditor’s office were asked to be under home quarantine, and swab samples were lifted from them. Two women, one aged 28 and the other 30, tested positive after returning from Chennai.

Collector C. Kathiravan and Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan inspected the disinfection measures at the containment zone on Valayakarar Street. Mr. Kathiravan said 51 houses were in the zone and officials were asked to ensure availability of vegetables, milk, drinking water, and mobile ATM to the residents.