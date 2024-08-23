Police officers from Coimbatore city, district win medals for meritorious service

A total of 15 officers attached to the Coimbatore City Police and seven officers attached to the Coimbatore District Police on Friday received medals for meritorious service from Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in Chennai.

Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan; Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime against women & children, Coimbatore city) S. Murugavel; and Assistant Commandant General of Tamil Nadu Home Guards (Coimbatore range) K. Dhanasekar received the President’s Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

Additional Superintendent of Police D. Sangeetha; Inspectors N. Jagadeesan, K. Rukmani and M. Amutha; sub-inspectors S. Renuga Devi and K. Vivek; special sub-inspectors P. Marimuthu, D. Ramalakshmi, S. Jayashri, R. Velmurugan and N. Uma, and head constable M. Balamuruagn from the city police received Chief Minister’s Police Medal for outstanding devotion to duty (Anna Medal) from Mr. Stalin.

Inspectors R. Mathaiyan, K. Alaguraj; sub-inspectors M. Radhakrishnan, M. Afzal Ahmed, P. Karuppusamy Pandian, P. Thilak and E. Kuppuraj attached to the district police received Anna Medal from the Chief Minister.