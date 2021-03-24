Coimbatore

Police observer inspects counting centres in Erode

The police observer for all the eight Assembly constituencies in the district, Vijaya Rao, on Tuesday inspected the strong rooms at the counting centre at the Gobi Arts and Science College at Gobichettipalayam.

Mr. Vijaya Rao inspected the counting centre and the strong rooms where EVMs and VVPATs used in the two constituencies will be kept after polling on April 6. He was accompanied by Superintendent of Police P. Thangadurai.

Later, he inspected vulnerable booths at Bhavanisagar Assembly constituency and held discussions on security aspects.

Deputy Superintendents of Police Thangavel (Gobichettipalayam), Subbiyah (Sathyamangalam), Returning Officers Palanivel (Gobichettipalayam) and Umashankar (Bhavanisagar) and other officials were present.

