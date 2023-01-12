Police, NGOs, volunteers spread road safety message in Coimbatore 

January 12, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore City Police in association with non-governmental organisations and volunteers have kicked off a series of events for the Road Safety Week which is observed from January 11 to 17.

On Thursday, City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan launched an awareness event which the police conducted with the support of Liferay Foundation at the Lakshmi Mills junction on Avinashi Road. Student volunteers from Sri Krishna Institutions held placards with messages on road safety. They gave sweets to two-wheeler riders who wore helmets.

Mr. Balakrishnan urged motorists to celebrate this year’s Pongal by spreading the message of road safety.

Deputy Commissioner of Police N. Mathivanan said a helmet awareness rally would be flagged off from V.O.C. Grounds premises on Friday. The city police made tie-ups with 10 hospitals to arrange eye checkup camps for drivers of autorickshaws, taxis, omni buses and goods carriers on January 14. “If the number of participants exceed the limit for the day, we are exploring the possibility of issuing tokens to drivers to undergo the checkup on other days,” said Mr. Mathivanan.