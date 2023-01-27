Police nab two migrant labourers for possessing country-made pistol, bullets in Namakkal

January 27, 2023 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - Namakkal

The Namakkal district police on Thursday arrested two migrant labourers for possessing country-made pistol and bullets.

According to the police, S. Manishkumar (26) of Arwal district in Bihar, and A. Sagar Paswan (19), of Harmu near Ranchi in Jharkhand, took a house for rent at Valrajapalayam in Veppadai police limits two months ago, claiming that they were agents for migrant workers.

However, local residents became suspicious of their activities and reported it to the Veppadai police. The police monitored them for the past few days, and on Thursday, they entered the house and checked.

The police seized a country-made pistol and eight bullets from the house. While the police inquired, they claimed that they had it for their safety, but did not have any permission for possessing it. The police registered a case under Section 25(1-B)(a) of the Indian Arms Act, arrested the duo, and remanded them in prison.