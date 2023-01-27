HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police nab two migrant labourers for possessing country-made pistol, bullets in Namakkal

January 27, 2023 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

The Namakkal district police on Thursday arrested two migrant labourers for possessing country-made pistol and bullets.

According to the police, S. Manishkumar (26) of Arwal district in Bihar, and A. Sagar Paswan (19), of Harmu near Ranchi in Jharkhand, took a house for rent at Valrajapalayam in Veppadai police limits two months ago, claiming that they were agents for migrant workers.

However, local residents became suspicious of their activities and reported it to the Veppadai police. The police monitored them for the past few days, and on Thursday, they entered the house and checked.

The police seized a country-made pistol and eight bullets from the house. While the police inquired, they claimed that they had it for their safety, but did not have any permission for possessing it. The police registered a case under Section 25(1-B)(a) of the Indian Arms Act, arrested the duo, and remanded them in prison.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.