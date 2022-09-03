Police nab three in murder case in Salem

The district police arrested three persons in connection with suspected murder of a 17-year-old youth on Saturday. Two other accused in the case suffered injuries while attempting to escape from the police. .

According to the police, the youth S. Pokkish of Govindapadi near Mettur, who was reportedly missing since August 27, was said to be murdered during a drunken brawl. was working in a lathe workshop. On Friday evening, police arrested Anand (24) of Karumalaikoodal in connection with a robbery case and questioned him. During the investigations, he revealed that he, along with his accomplices, murdered Pookish in a brawl and threw the body in the River Cauvery.

A special team was set up to nab K. Sathish (23), S. Karthick (24) , his brother Gokulraj of Pudusampalli, Mahendran, and Dinesh of Periyar Nagar. In the early hours of Saturday, acting on tip-off, the police chased Sathish and Karthick who fled in a bike at Pudupalam locality. In a turn, the duo fell down from the bike, and Sathish sustained a fracture in his leg and Karthick sustained a fracture in his hand.

The police admitted the duo at Mettur Government Hospital. The police are on the lookout for Mahendran, Gokulraj, and Dinesh, who were absconding. Police also searching the body of Pokkish.