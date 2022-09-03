Police nab three in murder case in Salem

Staff Reporter
September 03, 2022 19:59 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The district police arrested three persons in connection with suspected murder of a 17-year-old youth on Saturday. Two other accused in the case suffered injuries while attempting to escape from the police. .

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, the youth S. Pokkish of Govindapadi near Mettur, who was reportedly missing since August 27, was said to be murdered during a drunken brawl. was working in a lathe workshop. On Friday evening, police arrested Anand (24) of Karumalaikoodal in connection with a robbery case and questioned him. During the investigations, he revealed that he, along with his accomplices, murdered Pookish in a brawl and threw the body in the River Cauvery.

A special team was set up to nab K. Sathish (23), S. Karthick (24) , his brother Gokulraj of Pudusampalli, Mahendran, and Dinesh of Periyar Nagar. In the early hours of Saturday, acting on tip-off, the police chased Sathish and Karthick who fled in a bike at Pudupalam locality. In a turn, the duo fell down from the bike, and Sathish sustained a fracture in his leg and Karthick sustained a fracture in his hand.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The police admitted the duo at Mettur Government Hospital. The police are on the lookout for Mahendran, Gokulraj, and Dinesh, who were absconding. Police also searching the body of Pokkish.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app