Police nab three for possessing drugs:

December 22, 2022 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - Salem

Acting on a tip-off, the Hosur Police raided a house at Munishwar Nagar in Hosur in Krishnagiri district on Wednesday evening and found three persons possessing methamphetamine drug. The trio was identified as S. Daniel Kumar (28), his accomplices B. Sri Kanth (28) of Kuttikattur near Kozhikode in Kerala, and V. Thibin (37) of Kommeri near Makkavu in Kozhikode. All three were car drivers. The police registered a case, arrested them, and remanded them to prison.

Police seize ganja in train:

On Thursday, Salem Railway police checked the Dhanbad-Alappuzha Express train, and while they checked the unreserved compartment, they found two bundles in the luggage rack. While they checked it, they found five kg of ganja in it. When the police arrived, the person who smuggled it fled. The police registered a case and are investigating further.

SHRC orders compensation of ₹2 lakh

V. Ramadurai, of Kolakur in Yercaud, was a farmer. There was a land dispute between Ramadurai and a nearby landowner. On May 21, 2018, Yercaud Inspector Anandhan and others entered Ramadurai’s land and allegedly threatened and attacked him in support of the nearby land owner. Later, Ramadurai moved to the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC). Inquiring about the complaint, on October 18, 2022, the SHRC directed the Home Department to pay Rs. 2 lakh in compensation to V. Ramadurai as compensation and asked to recover the same amount from a retired Inspector Anandhan. The inspector retired from the service a year ago.