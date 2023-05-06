Police nab three for attempting to loot ATM in Salem

May 06, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - Salem

The Deevattipatti police arrested three persons who tried to loot an ATM on Saturday.

Selvam (63), a retired TNSTC bus driver residing at Jodukuli on the Salem-Dharmapuri National Highway in Salem district, heard noises from a nearby ATM kiosk early Saturday morning.

When he came out of the house, one person who stood outside the kiosk fled. Immediately, Selvam went near the ATM kiosk and found a few persons inside, and the shutter was half closed. Mr. Selvam immediately closed the shutter and alerted the Deevattipatti police.

The police rushed to the spot and nabbed two persons inside the ATM kiosk, identifying them as S. Reshal (20) of Bharatpur in Rajasthan, and I. Sajith (19) of Madura in Uttar Pradesh. The police seized a bike, welding machines, and iron rods. With the help of Tiruppur police, the police nabbed the third accused, Ragabhakthali from Haryana. The police registered the case under Sections 457, 380, and 511 of the IPC and are investigating further.