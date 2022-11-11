Police nab seven in theft case in Namakkal

A seven-member gang has been arrested on Friday in connection with a theft at a house on Wednesday.

On Wednesday afternoon, a gang entered the house of M. Jayaprakash (46) of Pallipalayam in Namakkal district and tied his father Mani (70) and mother Palaniammal (65), and fled with 18 sovereigns of jewellery and ₹27.50 lakh cash.

Five special teams were formed to nab the culprits, and on Friday, the Pallipalayam police nabbed the gang, namely V. Periya Marudhu (25), D. Saravanan (24), R. Ranjith (24), M. Jagadeesh (36) and M. Rajesh (25) of Madurai district, J. Somasundaram (42) of Dindigul district, and K. Rajendran (46) of Tiruchi district.

The police also recovered the cash and jewellery worth ₹6.02 lakh from them and remanded them in prison.

Goats dies in dog attack

A total of 12 goats belonging to a farmer Thangaraj (57), of Reddipatti near Edappadi, was killed in attack by dogs on Friday.

On Friday morning, he heard a sound and came out of the hut. He found a group of dogs attacking goats, and he chased them away.

In the incident, 12 goats died. On information, Edappadi Police and Revenue officials visited the spot and inquired.

Truck catches fire

A parcel truck headed to Salem from Chennai on Friday caught fire at Pethanaickenpalayam. Suresh Babu (54) of Namakkal who was driving the truck noticed fire and stopped the vehicle on the roadside. He alerted the fire and rescue services personnel. Firefighters rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire. The Yethapur police are investigating.