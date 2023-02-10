Police nab mill worker for murdering security guard in Salem

February 10, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - Salem

The City Police arrested a 19-year-old migrant worker for murdering a dhal mill security guard and stealing money from the unit on Friday.

According to the police, P. Thangaiyan (58) of Amani Kondalampatti was working as a security guard in a dhal mill at Leigh Bazaar.

On Thursday morning, while the workers were coming to the mill, they found the security guard dead. As injury marks were found on his body, Pallapatti police sent the body to Salem Government Hospital for postmortem and registered a case. While police were verifying CCTV footage in the mill, they found a migrant labourer coming to the mill on Wednesday night.

The police identified the person as U. Amarjith Kumar alias Shonu Kumar (19) of Bihar, who is staying with migrant workers at Maniyanoor in Salem. The police nabbed the youth on Friday and inquired.

Police investigations revealed that on Tuesday, Shonu Kumar came to the mill for work, and later decided to steal the money. l The security guard, who tried to prevent him was allegedly murdered by him. The police recovered ₹1.47 lakh from the accused.