Police nab man who stole jewellery from elderly woman for online gambling in Salem

March 31, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - Salem

A 27-year-old man was arrested by the Salem rural police for stealing jewellery from an elderly woman on Thursday.

According to the police, V. Angamuthu (86) of Kamaraj Nagar, near Ramanaickenpalayam, a retried government jeep driver, was staying with his wife, A. Chellammal (77) and has taken up farming in his land.

On March 1, Angamuthu went to Attur, and Chellammal was getting ready to attend a relative’s marriage. At that time, a person came to their farm and introduced himself as an arecanut trader and enquired about the crop.

Suddenly, the man attacked Chellammal with a hammer and stole her 22 sovereigns of jewellery, including her earrings, bangles, chain, etc.

The Attur rural police registered a case, and special teams were formed to nab the culprit.

On Wednesday night, while the police were engaged in vehicle check at Thalaivasal, they caught a person who ran after seeing them. The police identified the person as C. Kannan (27), of Kalpaganur.

During investigation, the police found that because he lost over ₹30 lakh in online gambling and had stolen the jewellery from the woman. The police recovered 17 sovereigns of jewellery from him.