Police nab gang that cheats men by arranging marriages in Namakkal

A 27-year-old woman, who with the help of marriage bureau agents cheated many men by marrying them, was arrested on Friday.

According to the police, K. Danapal (37) of Paramathi Velur in Namakkal district approached marriage bureau agent J. Dhanalakshmi (45) of Melavasal in Madurai district, and paid ₹1.50 lakh as commission. Through her, his marriage was arranged with S. Santhiya alias Santhi of Sholavandan on September 5. On behalf of bride’s family, Balamuguran of Dindigul district attended the marriage. After two days of marriage, Danapal took her to a temple at Namakkal from where Santhiya went missing.

When Danapal called Santhiya, Dhanalakshmi and Balamurugan, their mobiles were switched off. Recently, Danapal came to know that his relative received a photo of Santhiya for marriage through an agent. Danapal set a trap and arranged marriage for his relative with Santhiya at Tiruchengode.

On Thursday, when Santhiya along with Dhanalakshmi, M. Jayavelan (30) of Vadipatti in Madurai, and N. Gowtham (27) of Villapuram in Madurai came to Tiruchengode, Danapal nabbed all of them and took them to the Paramathi police. Police investigations revealed that Santhiya, with the help of the agents, had already married six persons for the commission money.

The police arrested Santhiya, Dhanalakshmi, Gowtham, and Jayavelan. They were remanded in custody on Friday. The police are on the lookout for Balamurugan, Ayyappan, Roshini and Marimuthu, who were part of the scam.