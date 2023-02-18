ADVERTISEMENT

Police nab accused in murder case

February 18, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

The Ayilpatty police on Saturday arrested a person on charges of murdering an elderly woman.

According to the police, P. Pavayee (67) of Ondikadai near Namagiripet here lived alone as her son Kanagaraj (38) is working abroad. On February 10, Pavayee did not come out of the house for hours. Later, her relatives went to the house and found her dead and the money in the almirah and other things in the house missing. The Ayilpatty police registered a case, and special teams were formed to nab the culprit.

Police investigations revealed that A. Senthil (37) of Karkoodalpatti was involved in the incident, and on Saturday, the special team nabbed Senthil on Naraikinaru Privu Road. The police recovered ₹1,200 in cash, an LPG cylinder, and a moped used for the crime. He was remanded in prison.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US