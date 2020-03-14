Police must not allow rallies, public meetings in city: CPI(M)

Coimbatore

14 March 2020 00:38 IST

The Coimbatore City Police must not allow any rallies or public meetings that could potentially aggravate communal tensions in the city, said Communist Party of India (Marxist) State Secretary K. Balakrishnan here on Friday.

He submitted a petition to Commissioner of Police Sumit Sharan on behalf of the CPI(M) on Friday. Mr. Balakrishnan told mediapersons a peace committee comprising politicians, entrepreneurs, religious leaders and common people must be formed to de-escalate communal tensions in the city. Opining that the pro and anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests should not be viewed as one and the same, Mr. Balakrishnan urged the police to take strict action against those indulging in violence.

On the State government putting the National Population Register (NPR) revision on hold, Mr. Balakrishnan said the decision was the result of people’s continuous struggle and urged that the NPR exercise must be stopped permanently.

