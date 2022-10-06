Police museum in Coimbatore city thrown open to public

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
October 06, 2022 18:09 IST

Police museum at Hamilton Club on Railway Station Road, which was under renovation, on completion has been thrown open to the public from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. from October 6 on all days, except Mondays.

A city police press release said that the guided tour will start at 10.30 a.m., 12.30 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. and every week on Saturday and Sunday evening 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., police band, dog show and music band will perform. During the weekdays, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., the open space could be utilised for meetings on rental basis.

Visitor fee is ₹10 and it is exempted for government school/colleges and aided institutions. Those from private institutions will be charged ₹5 per head.

