Coimbatore

Police museum in Coimbatore city thrown open to public

Police museum at Hamilton Club on Railway Station Road, which was under renovation, on completion has been thrown open to the public from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. from October 6 on all days, except Mondays.

A city police press release said that the guided tour will start at 10.30 a.m., 12.30 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. and every week on Saturday and Sunday evening 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., police band, dog show and music band will perform. During the weekdays, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., the open space could be utilised for meetings on rental basis.

Visitor fee is ₹10 and it is exempted for government school/colleges and aided institutions. Those from private institutions will be charged ₹5 per head.


