Police moot more pedestrian-friendly signals in Coimbatore city

December 01, 2022 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Coimbatore city is expected to have more pedestrian-friendly traffic signals as the traffic police have already chosen a few of them for a makeover. The new pedestrian-friendly signals in the city will be in addition to the ones set up at the Lakshmi Mills junction and at the Cross Cut Road junction, Gandhipuram.

The first signal with dedicated time slot for pedestrian crossing was introduced at the Lakshmi Mills junction. Based on the response from the public, City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan directed the traffic police wing to replicate the model at other busy junctions where people cross the road in large numbers.

Mr. Balakrishnan opened the second signal with dedicated time for pedestrians at the Cross Cut Road junction a few days ago.

According to the Commissioner, the measure was taken to facilitate pedestrians in crossing the road safely and without the disruption caused by moving vehicles. At least 25 seconds will be allotted for pedestrians to cross the road.

A senior officer with the traffic police wing said that dedicated timing for pedestrians would be introduced next at the Chinthamani junction and at GP Signal. “We have installed pedestrian signals at these junctions. Installation of the public addressing system is expected to be completed soon,” the officer said.

The police also plan to set up a pedestrian-friendly signal at the Sungam junction. The police were waiting for the Highways Department to complete the construction of a traffic island at the junction to begin the works for pedestrian signal. The Ramanathapuram junction is another place where motorists have been demanding the police to allot dedicated time for pedestrian crossing.

According to the traffic police officer, there was no plan to introduce the system at other signals on Avinashi Road as the works of the elevated corridor were under way. Also, as per the tender agreement, the contractor had to install signals on the stretch between Uppilipalayam and Goldwins, the traffic police officer added.