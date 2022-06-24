Police moot measures to reduce traffic congestion in front of schools in Coimbatore

Traffic congestion in front of a school on Thadagam Road in Coimbatore on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

The Coimbatore City Police have instructed managements of schools to prevent traffic congestion in front of schools during morning and evening.

City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan held a meeting with the managements and representatives of private schools in the city and instructed them to take measures to keep roads free from parking of vehicles by parents and cab operators.

“School managements have been asked to instruct parents and drivers to pick and drop students on the school premises and avoid the same in front of schools. Some of the schools do not have entry and exit gates. Such schools have been asked to open a second gate,” said Mr. Balakrishnan to The Hindu.

Visible traffic policing

In a move to deal with motorists who violate traffic rules like jumping signals, traffic police personnel have been asked to spend more time on roads than remaining in their cabins at traffic islands.

Though signals were functional at most of the junctions, traffic police personnel had been instructed to be on the road and regulate traffic using the hand signals, Mr. Balakrishnan said.

The physical presence of police personnel on the road would also ensure compliance to traffic rules by the motorists.

To deal with the traffic congestion caused by construction works of an elevated corridor on Avinashi Road, the Commissioner has instructed more police personnel to be physically present on the stretch between Uppilipalayam and Goldwins. The police have also identified other places in the city that witness traffic snarls often.