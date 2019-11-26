Police map over 9,000 surveillance cameras for quick access to footage

Locating over 9,000 surveillance cameras operational in Coimbatore city has become easy for the police personnel, as the city police have mapped them.

The mapping - city, sub-division and police station wise- will help police in locating individual cameras in a specific location when video feeds from them are required for purposes like traffic monitoring, law and order maintenance and crime detection.

Google Maps

“The locations were entered with the help of a technician in Google Maps from a particular Gmail account, holder of whom alone can view the details. All the locations were entered with GPS accuracy,” said City Police Commissioner Sumit Sharan to The Hindu.

Mr. Sharan said that maps of surveillance cameras were generated in print and handed over to officials in charge of each sub-division and police station.

According to the official, the new arrangement will help the police locate the cameras in a particular location and access the video feeds from them within 10 minutes. “If a police officer wants to check vehicles that are passing through a specific portion of Tiruchi Road, he or she can locate the camera on the stretch using the map,” said Mr. Sharan.

He said that 73 new cameras inaugurated in the limits of the Ramanathapuram police station on Monday will also be added to the map soon. Deputy Commissioners of Police L. Balaji Saravanan (Law and Order), E.S. Uma (Crime), and R. Mutharasu (Traffic) took part in the opening of the new camera network. The feeds from the cameras can be monitored from the mini control room at the police outpost located at Ramanathapuram junction.