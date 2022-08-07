Police make 43 drug peddlers execute peace bond in Coimbatore rural

COIMBATORE Strengthening the drive against drug peddling in Coimbatore rural, the police have made 43 history-sheeters, who were involved in the sale of ganja and other contrabands, execute peace bonds in the past three days.

Coimbatore District (Rural) Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan told The Hindu that the 43 persons were made to execute bonds under Section 110 (security for good behaviour from habitual offenders) of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

If the persons who executed peace bonds were involved in crimes, they would be detained and lodged in prison.

“We are also moving courts to seek cancellation of the bails of 13 persons, who were arrested and remanded in judicial custody for peddling ganja,” he said.

During the special drive against ganja held in the past three days, the police registered 47 cases, arrested 66 persons and seized 47 kg of ganja.

Two persons, who were arrested for selling ganja were detained under the provisions of the Goondas Act and the process of slapping the provision on a few more history-sheeters was progressing.

“These efforts taken simultaneously will definitely give a heady blow to peddlers,” said Mr. Badrinarayanan.

To create awareness among the public on the ill-effects of narcotics, the police conducted awareness sessions at nearly 40 places.