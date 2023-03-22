Police maintain vigil in Coimbatore district as UAPA Tribunal upholds ban on PFI

March 22, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The police continued vigil across Coimbatore district on Wednesday after the UAPA Tribunal, New Delhi, on Tuesday upheld the ban imposed by the Ministry of Home Affairs on the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its front organisations in September 2022.

The police stepped up security across the district from Tuesday evening. More than 900 police personnel were deployed across city for vehicle checks, patrols and other security measures.

Security was provided to places of worship, including Sangameswarar temple at Kottaimedu where a car bomb explosion took place on October 23, 2022.

Police checked vehicles on major roads and sensitive locations.

The Coimbatore District (Rural) Police deployed 750 police personnel in rural parts of the district, especially covering places in and around Pollachi and Mettupalayam. No untoward incidents were reported across the district on Wednesday.

The district witnessed widespread attacks on houses and establishments of the functionaries of the BJP and right wing organisations following the ban on PFI and allied outfits on September 28, 2022.

A Molotov cocktail was hurled at the BJP office in the city and attacks were reported on houses, shops and vehicles of members of the BJP and right wing outfits.