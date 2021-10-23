Police launch search for woman for grandson’s murder in Coimbatore

Coimbatore

23 October 2021 00:40 IST

The Thudiyalur police are on the lookout for a woman who allegedly murdered her three-months-old grandson and attempted to murder the child’s twin sister in Kavundampalayam on Thursday.

Police said on Friday that the 45-year-old woman was allegedly mentally unstable and she absconded after the incident. On Thursday, the parents of the twins went to work after leaving the children with the grandmother. Upon their return, the children were found with several injuries. The parents rushed them to a private hospital, where the boy baby was declared dead on arrival. The girl baby was receiving treatment and her health was stable, the police said. A case has been registered.

CRPF Havildar found dead

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Havildar was found dead at his residence in Vellalore on Thursday. Police said that M. Alexander (51), a Havildar attached to the 131 Battalion of CRPF in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district, reached Coimbatore on September 29 and he was to return on October 24. On Thursday morning, the man’s daughter found him dead in his room, the police said. According to preliminary inquiry, the man took his life due to debt burden. The Podanur police have registered a case. Further investigations are on.

Advertising

Advertising

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.