Police launch search for accused absconded in bail in Coimbatore

March 05, 2024 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore City Police have launched a hunt for a youth who allegedly absconded after getting conditional bail in two cases of robbery.

The police said they were on the lookout for K. Vinu (20) of Balaji Nagar at Kalapatti.

The search for Vinu was launched after his father aged 45, a plumber by occupation, lodged a complaint with the Peelamedu police on Monday evening, stating that his son was missing.

According to the police, Vinu was involved in dacoity and robbery cases registered by Peelamedu, Singanallur and Sulur police stations. He was granted conditional bail in two robbery cases registered by Sulur and Singanallur stations recently. Though Vinu was instructed to visit Sulur station at 10 a.m. and Singanallur station at 4 p.m. to put signature, he went missing on March 1.

