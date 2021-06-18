Police launch probe into whereabouts of missing infant

Tiruppur

The Palladam police are investigating the whereabouts of a newborn girl who was claimed to be dead by her mother after she absconded from a hospital following delivery.

According to Health Department sources, the 36-year-old woman from JKJ Colony in Palladam was admitted to Palladam Government Hospital on June 12, where she gave birth to a girl child. Due to excessive bleeding and other complications, the mother and child were referred to Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital in the evening and were taken by ‘108’ ambulance.

However, shortly after being admitted, the woman allegedly absconded from the hospital along with the child, the sources said.

The hospital authorities asked a nurse from the Palladam primary health centre to check the status of the mother and child. When the nurse visited the woman at her residence, she claimed that her daughter was dead and the family members had buried the body, according to the sources.

Police sources said that the nurse reported the incident to the Palladam police on June 12.

However, no written complaint was submitted and no case was registered as on Friday, nearly a week after the incident. Further inquiries are on, according to the police.