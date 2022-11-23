Police launch manhunt for jewellery workers for stealing gold bar from workshop in Coimbatore

November 23, 2022 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore City Police are on the lookout for four persons, who took away 500 g of gold bar from a jewellery workshop on Monday.

According to the police, D. Shankar,45, a native of Samy Iyer Street, was running a jewellery workshop at his house.

Four persons, namely Anmesh Hazra, 32, Soma Hazra, 30, Surajit Hazra, 34, and Satyajit Adak, 36, were staying on the first floor of Shankar’s house and were working as labourers in the jewellery workshop for the last three years.

On Monday, they escaped with 500 gm of gold bar worth ₹22 lakh. The owner lodged a complaint with the Variety Hall police, who registered a case under sections 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code and are in search of the accused.